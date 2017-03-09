Recent news:

Florida AOB crisis flares as groups game system: study

Ted Bunker 9 March 2017

Florida's assignment of benefits (AOB) crisis can be partly blamed on a small number of lawyers and service providers who have helped fuel the explosive growth in lawsuits brought against insurers in recent years, a new study shows.

While 11 lawyers accounted for a quarter of all AOB cases brought to court from 2013 to 2106, the Florida Justice Reform Institute study said one lawyer alone filed over 30,000 of the lawsuits against insurers from 2015 to last year. The...

