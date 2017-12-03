Recent news:

Flood risk seen for 29mn parcels outside Fema zones

Ted Bunker 1 December 2017

A persistent gap between flood-damaged homes and businesses that are insured against the risk and total property losses from such events may be partly explained by new data showing that 23 percent of at-risk properties lie outside designated US flood hazard areas.

More than 29 million commercial and residential properties with a high or moderate flood risk are not within the Special Flood Hazard Areas designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, real estate data firm CoreLogic said in a...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership