Flood Re names Bord interim CEO

Catrin Shi 16 January 2017

Flood Re has appointed former Capita executive Andy Bord as interim CEO, it announced today.

Bord, who was previously CEO of Capita Insurance Services, will join Flood Re on 23 January for a full handover from outgoing CEO Brendan McCafferty, who will step down on 10 February.

McCafferty will go on to become CEO of Axa's intermediated and direct insurance business in the UK, after less than three years at the helm of the UK government-backed reinsurance scheme.

