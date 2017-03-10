Recent news:

Flood programme reform process kicks off in Congress

Ted Bunker 9 March 2017

Opening the US flood risk market to wider participation by insurers won bipartisan support in the last Congress and lawmakers are looking for similar success this year while a deeper struggle over reforming the debt-mired National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) began today in the House of Representatives.

Representatives Dennis Ross and Kathy Castor of Florida and Senators Dean Heller of Nevada and Jon Tester of Montana reintroduced bills in the House and Senate on Wednesday that would make it easier...

