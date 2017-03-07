Recent news:

Flood program reforms come up for scrutiny in Congress

Ted Bunker 7 March 2017

The US National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) goes under the congressional microscope this week as lawmakers get set to rewrite its operating rules with an eye toward opening the sector to private carriers and preventing its $24.6bn debt from getting any bigger.

Calling NFIP "poorly designed, costly and in desperate need of fundamental reform", US Representative Jeb Hensarling, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee has made the issue a "major focus" for 2017. He has pointed out that...

