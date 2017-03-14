Recent news:

Flood insurance reform heats up on Capitol Hill

Ted Bunker 13 March 2017

Congressional leaders put reforming the National Flood Insurance Program on the agenda this week for committees on both sides of Capitol Hill.

The Senate Banking Committee gets the ball first, with a hearing set to begin Tuesday morning featuring Roy Wright, the same Federal Emergency Management Agency official who appeared before a subcommittee in the House of Representatives late last week.

Led by Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, a Republican, the full Senate committee will have a chance to grill Wright...

