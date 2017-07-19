Five US weather events top $1bn mark

US weather events led insured losses from catastrophe events in the first half of 2017, as five separate storm outbreaks all produced more than $1bn of claims, Impact Forecasting reported.
Severe convective storms caused 78 percent of first-half catastrophe claims.
The Aon Benfield subsidiary put total insured cat losses for the period at $22.0bn, which was broadly in line with the $19.5bn reported by Munich Re's NatCat service.
The total came in 35 percent lower than the $34bn sustained in...
