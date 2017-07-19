Recent news:

Five US weather events top $1bn mark

Sofia Geraghty 19 July 2017

US weather events led insured losses from catastrophe events in the first half of 2017, as five separate storm outbreaks all produced more than $1bn of claims, Impact Forecasting reported.

Severe convective storms caused 78 percent of first-half catastrophe claims.

The Aon Benfield subsidiary put total insured cat losses for the period at $22.0bn, which was broadly in line with the $19.5bn reported by Munich Re's NatCat service.

The total came in 35 percent lower than the $34bn sustained in...

