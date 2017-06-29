Recent news:

Fitch places Lloyds in downgrade firing line

Adam McNestrie 29 June 2017

Fitch has revised the outlook on Lloyd's AA- financial strength rating to negative from stable due to rising catastrophe exposures and progressively weaker underwriting performance.

The rating agency repeatedly stressed the size of the cat exposures that Lloyd's is now running.

"Lloyd's exposure to worldwide natural and man-made catastrophes is higher than peers'," it said. "Fitch believes that exposure to catastrophe risk has increased in recent years despite declining margins on this line of business."

Fitch also cited the continuing...

