7 June 2017

Firms need in-house disruption teams: Greenberg

Adam McNestrie 7 June 2017

Incumbent insurers and brokers looking to fight off disruptors should establish teams of staff to examine how their own businesses need to change to future-proof themselves, Aquiline chairman and CEO Jeff Greenberg has said.

Speaking at The Insurance Insider's inaugural InsiderTech London conference earlier today, the private equity executive said: "It's often helpful to have a small group of people off on the side, looking at the company they work for and asking: 'If I was a disruptor what would...

