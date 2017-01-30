Recent news:

Fires destroy town in Chile

Bernard Goyder 27 January 2017

Forest fires in Chile have destroyed 1,000 buildings in the town of Santa Olga, one of several communities reduced to ashes as wildfires spread across the country.

The National Forestry Corporation of Chile has reported that 238,000 hectares (588,000 acres) of woodland have been destroyed in the fires.

According to The Guardian, farms, cattle ranches and vineyards have been consumed by flames. Around 100 fires were active as of 26 January. The central region of O'Higgins, to the south of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership