Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

30 January 2017

Search archive

Fires destroy town in Chile

Bernard Goyder 27 January 2017

Forest fires in Chile have destroyed 1,000 buildings in the town of Santa Olga, one of several communities reduced to ashes as wildfires spread across the country.

The National Forestry Corporation of Chile has reported that 238,000 hectares (588,000 acres) of woodland have been destroyed in the fires.

According to The Guardian, farms, cattle ranches and vineyards have been consumed by flames. Around 100 fires were active as of 26 January. The central region of O'Higgins, to the south of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π