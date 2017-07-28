Recent news:

Finn replaces Turner as Maxum CEO

David Bull and Adam McNestrie 28 July 2017

Marshall Turner, president and CEO of The Hartford's recently acquired US excess and surplus lines platform Maxum Specialty, is to retire, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources told this publication that Turner is making way for Kevin Finn, previously head of small commercial product management.

As part of the management revamp, it is further understood that Tracy Wade - currently head of sales and product - will be elevated to chief operating officer.

The Hartford picked up Maxum last year for $170mn or 1.5x book, in its first acquisition since its near-death experience during the financial crisis, and is looking to build out and refine the business.

Turner, who has been in the industry for more than 35 years, joined Maxum as CEO in 2008.

Prior to that he was president of Axis Capital's insurance arm at the end of a five-year spell, where he also served as president of Axis Specialty US Services and as an executive vice president at Axis Re.

Ahead of joining Axis in 2002, Turner led the specialty P&C group of Aon subsidiary Combined Specialty Group as its president.

He also held positions at Chubb's Westchester subsidiary, The Hartford and Zurich.

"We thank Marshall for his significant contributions over the past year in bringing our two organizations together and wish him all the best in retirement," said Tom Hambrick, a spokesman for The Hartford.

Finn is a decade-plus veteran of The Hartford, having joined in 2005 as vice president of national accounts.

He was promoted in 2013 and again in 2014 to his most recent post as head of small commercial product management.

In that role, Finn's responsibilities included delivering products nationwide to small commercial clients across lines including workers' compensation and commercial auto.

In May The Insurance Insider revealed that Maxum was withdrawing from program business .



The insurer is understood to have placed its portfolio, which had annual premium volumes in the low tens of millions, into run-off.