Final London ILS framework plan lands in Parliament

Fiona Robertson and Sofia Geraghty 20 July 2017

The UK government has today released final regulations that will introduce a local insurance-linked securities (ILS) framework, taking a major step toward having a hub for the business up and running by January.

The project had been beset by several political delays and regime changes in the course of its development. The final regulations were due to be announced in April before the snap election was called, putting the unveiling on hold during campaigning.

But London market members who have...

