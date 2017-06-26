Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

26 June 2017

Fidelity National picks up Hawaiian title insurer

Dan Ascher 26 June 2017

Fidelity National Financial has taken a majority stake in Title Guaranty of Hawaii, extending its reach in the US real estate market.

Fidelity is already the country's largest provider of title insurance, which protects a policyholders' ownership stake in a property.

Title Guaranty's website says it provides cover for "all real property transactions" including residential, commercial, resort, land and development.

Fidelity will take a majority stake in the firm with the newly-acquired insurer's current owners, the Pietsch family, retaining a...

