Fidelity National picks up Hawaiian title insurer

Fidelity National Financial has taken a majority stake in Title Guaranty of Hawaii, extending its reach in the US real estate market.
Fidelity is already the country's largest provider of title insurance, which protects a policyholders' ownership stake in a property.
Title Guaranty's website says it provides cover for "all real property transactions" including residential, commercial, resort, land and development.
Fidelity will take a majority stake in the firm with the newly-acquired insurer's current owners, the Pietsch family, retaining a...
