Recent news:

Fidelis to take renewal rights as Novae exits US cat

Catrin Shi and Adam McNestrie 12 June 2017

Novae's entire US property cat treaty team will move to Fidelis along with the renewal rights to the $50mn-premium book as CEO Matthew Fosh continues to radically reshape the stuttering London-listed insurer.

Novae had already struck a deal earlier this year to cede a significant and growing proportion of the book to Richard Brindle's Fidelis following talks about a renewal rights deal.



But The Insurance Insider understands a decision has now been taken for the four-strong team, led by Jonathan...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership