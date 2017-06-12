Fidelis to take renewal rights as Novae exits US cat

Novae's entire US property cat treaty team will move to Fidelis along with the renewal rights to the $50mn-premium book as CEO Matthew Fosh continues to radically reshape the stuttering London-listed insurer.
Novae had already
struck a deal earlier this year to cede a significant and
growing proportion of the book to Richard Brindle's Fidelis
following talks about a renewal rights deal.
But The Insurance Insider understands a decision has now been taken for the four-strong team, led by Jonathan...
