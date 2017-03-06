Recent news:

Fidelis taps Patel to replace McConachie as CFO

Dan Ascher 6 March 2017

Fidelis group chief actuary Hinal Patel has been named to replace co-founder Neil McConachie as chief financial officer, the company said today.

Earlier this year, the firm revealed that McConachie, who worked alongside former Lancashire CEO Richard Brindle as one of the two architects of Fidelis, would step down for personal reasons.

Today the company said Patel was "the strongest candidate" seen to replace the co-founder in the CFO role.

In a statement, Brindle said: "Hinal brings a deep understanding...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership