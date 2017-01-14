Recent news:

Fidelis co-founder McConachie to exit

Charlie Thomas and Adam McNestrie 12 January 2017

Neil McConachie, the CFO and co-founder of total return carrier Fidelis, is leaving the firm for personal reasons, it was announced today.

McConachie worked alongside former Lancashire CEO Richard Brindle as one of the two architects of Fidelis, which launched in June 2015. The pair had previously worked together at Lancashire.

The executive is stepping back from his executive position to spend more time with his family.

McConachie will remain in place until a successor has been appointed, with an...

