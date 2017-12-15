Recent news:

Fidelis backs surety MGA launch

John Hewitt Jones 15 December 2017

Bermuda-headquartered specialty (re)insurer Fidelis Insurance is backing new MGA Firestone Surety.

Fidelis has taken an undisclosed stake in the new MGA and will also provide underwriting capacity.

Firestone will focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the surety market, and be managed by Fidelis's MGA platform Pine Walk Capital.

The MGA will be run by Andy Ray, who has more than 30 years' experience in the surety industry and previously held the role of managing director at specialty brokerage...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership