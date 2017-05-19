Recent news:

FHCF ponders $1bn reinsurance purchase

Matthew Neill 19 May 2017

The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF) is considering making a $1.0bn reinsurance purchase for the forthcoming year in a bid to protect its resources for future years.

The information was contained in a presentation prepared by FHCF executive director Ash Williams, who is set to present risk transfer options to the organisation's board on 23 May, the FHCF's communications director told sister title Trading Risk.

The presentation will reveal that the FHCF is currently in the strongest financial position it...

