27 June 2017

FHCF obtains discount on $1bn reinsurance renewal

Fiona Robertson 27 June 2017

The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF) has renewed its $1bn reinsurance programme largely unchanged from last year, in a late placement following the 1 June renewal.

The $1bn cover was obtained for a premium of $61mn, down 4 percent from the $63.5mn spend last year.

The cover will trigger once losses have surpassed $11.5bn, at the same level as in 2016, although previously the board's trustees had considered lowering the attachment point on the treaty.

The SBA calculated that the...

