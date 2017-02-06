Recent news:

Fenchurch co-founder Cunningham joins Stephens Europe

Laura Board and Adam McNestrie 6 February 2017

Investment banker Kevin Cunningham, a co-founder of Fenchurch Advisory, has taken up a new role as managing director in the financial services practice of Stephens Europe.

Cunningham's new bank is an affiliate of Little Rock, Arkansas-based Stephens Inc, which employs 180 professionals within its advisory practice and has 1,200 staff worldwide.

Cunningham was one of the founders of Fenchurch, in 2003, having spent four years at Deutsche Bank.

At the boutique advisory, which is led by Malik Karim, the former...

