Fema to submit claim for full NFIP reinsurance limit

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) has announced it would submit a claim to recover the whole of the $1.042bn of reinsurance coverage for the National Flood Insurance Program, following losses from Hurricane Harvey alone.
The 25 reinsurers on the NFIP placement have long anticipated a
claim from the event. This publication reported as early as 5
October that the
NFIP had already paid out more than $1bn from Harvey claims.
Around the same time, White House budget director Mick...
