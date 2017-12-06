Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 December 2017

Fema to submit claim for full NFIP reinsurance limit

Catrin Shi 6 December 2017

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) has announced it would submit a claim to recover the whole of the $1.042bn of reinsurance coverage for the National Flood Insurance Program, following losses from Hurricane Harvey alone.

The 25 reinsurers on the NFIP placement have long anticipated a claim from the event. This publication reported as early as 5 October that the NFIP had already paid out more than $1bn from Harvey claims.

Around the same time, White House budget director Mick...

