Fema's new $4bn cat treaty prices

Adam McNestrie 22 December 2016

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) is set to pay more than $150mn of premium for its new catastrophe reinsurance programme covering the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for 2017, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

It is understood that the programme, the biggest new US cat treaty in years, is structured as two $2bn layers, although underwriters have been told to expect that only around $1bn will be placed at the 1 January inception.

Sources told this publication that...

