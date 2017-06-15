Recent news:

Fee cuts for NFIP Write Your Own agents pass key panel

Ted Bunker 15 June 2017

Key parts of a Republican-backed legislative package to keep the US National Flood Insurance Program running for five more years passed a major hurdle today in Congress and moved toward consideration by the full House of Representatives.

Provisions winning favour today included one that would slice fees to Write Your Own (WYO) companies by 7 percentage points to 25 percent of premiums and another that would remove rules that prevent WYO participants from offering private coverage alongside NFIP policies.

The...

