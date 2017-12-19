Recent news:

FedNat sells debt to close $16.7mn Monarch deal

Ted Bunker 19 December 2017

Federated National found a financial backer to help it raise the nearly $17mn it needs to buyout its partners in Monarch National Insurance, TransRe and Crosswinds Holdings, the Florida carrier said in a regulatory filing.

The insurer said it had agreed to sell $25mn of senior unsecured floating-rate notes to investors in a private placement.

Separately, the Sunrise-based insurer announced a $10mn share buyback, partly financed by the debt issue, and that it would withdraw from the personal auto segment...

