Federated National shares plunge after Q4 loss

Federated National shares dropped sharply in early trading in New York today after the carrier announced news of a fourth-quarter loss.
The shares fell more than 8 percent as the market opened and were down 6.7 percent at $18.99 as of 15:09 GMT on Nasdaq.
The carrier revealed yesterday it had suffered a net loss of $12.1mn for the fourth quarter compared with a net profit of $9.3mn in the prior-year period.
Federated National today also announced the board had...
