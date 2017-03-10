Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

10 March 2017

Federated National shares plunge after Q4 loss

Matthew Neill 10 March 2017

Federated National shares dropped sharply in early trading in New York today after the carrier announced news of a fourth-quarter loss.

The shares fell more than 8 percent as the market opened and were down 6.7 percent at $18.99 as of 15:09 GMT on Nasdaq.

The carrier revealed yesterday it had suffered a net loss of $12.1mn for the fourth quarter compared with a net profit of $9.3mn in the prior-year period.

Federated National today also announced the board had...

