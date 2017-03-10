Recent news:

Federated National shares plunge after Q4 loss

Matthew Neill 10 March 2017

Federated National shares dropped sharply in early trading in New York today after the carrier announced news of a fourth-quarter loss.

The shares fell more than 8 percent as the market opened and were down 6.7 percent at $18.99 as of 15:09 GMT on Nasdaq.

The carrier revealed yesterday it had suffered a net loss of $12.1mn for the fourth quarter compared with a net profit of $9.3mn in the prior-year period.

Federated National today also announced the board had...

