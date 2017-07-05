Fed Nat renews $2.2bn reinsurance programme

Florida homeowners' insurer Federated National renewed its $2.19bn reinsurance programme along similar lines to the 2016 cover for a total outlay of $180mn, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
This year's cover provides $2.19bn of aggregate limit, which is down slightly from the $2.22bn secured last year, with the overall spend up from $179.5mn.
The expenditure included $125mn on private reinsurance for its Florida exposure and $53.1mn payable to the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF).
Fed Nat maintained...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership