5 July 2017

Fed Nat renews $2.2bn reinsurance programme

Lucy Jones 5 July 2017

Florida homeowners' insurer Federated National renewed its $2.19bn reinsurance programme along similar lines to the 2016 cover for a total outlay of $180mn, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

This year's cover provides $2.19bn of aggregate limit, which is down slightly from the $2.22bn secured last year, with the overall spend up from $179.5mn.

The expenditure included $125mn on private reinsurance for its Florida exposure and $53.1mn payable to the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF).

Fed Nat maintained...

