Recent news:

Fed Nat falls to net loss on Matthew and AOB losses

David Bull 9 March 2017

Federated National fell to a net loss of $12.1mn for the fourth quarter from a net profit of $9.3mn in the prior-year period as its bottom line was hit by Hurricane Matthew claims and attritional losses related to the assignment of benefits (AOB) crisis.

The Floridian reported $47.0mn of gross claims from Matthew in its home state and South Carolina, which was well below its initial estimate of $77.5mn.

However, after reinsurance, the storm still made a $21.4mn dent in...

