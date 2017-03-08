Recent news:

February weather losses top $1bn: Aon Benfield

Ted Bunker 8 March 2017

Severe weather events last month will likely cost insurers more than $1bn, according to Aon Benfield's Impact Forecasting unit.

The reinsurance broker's cat modelling business said the losses would result from several tornado clusters in the US, a deadly windstorm in Europe and powerful thunderstorms in New South Wales, Australia.

In the US Midwest, at least five storm systems spawned dozens of tornadoes, hail the size of softballs and fierce "straight-line" winds, the Aon Benfield unit said today in a...

