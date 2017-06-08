Recent news:

FCA reviewing PI market: report

Matthew Neill 8 June 2017

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a review into the professional indemnity (PI) market as part of a drive to improve coverage for advisers.

According to Money Marketing the regulator has contacted at least three major insurers and a law firm as part of discussions over PI funding.

The publication said the meetings were held in reference to ongoing reforms to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

In addition to discussions with market participants, the FCA has also...

