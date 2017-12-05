Recent news:

FCA picks Etherisc, Sherpa and Wrisk for sandbox

Bernard Goyder 5 December 2017

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has picked three InsurTech companies to participate in its regulatory sandbox, a scheme which allows start-ups operate in live market environment under regulatory supervision.

The three chosen InsurTech firms are blockchain-driven flight insurer Etherisc, insurance wallet Sherpa and Wrisk, a personal lines MGA backed by Munich Re, Hiscox and Qatar Insurance Company.



The trio were among the 18 fintech firms selected for the FCA sandbox scheme, which received applications from 61 companies.

