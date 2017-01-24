Recent news:

Fatal US tornadoes in rare January outbreak

Fiona Robertson 23 January 2017

The southeast US was hit by a number of fatal tornadoes over the weekend, with powerful storms striking Mississippi's Pine Belt and the city of Albany in Georgia.

Impact Forecasting said that insured losses could easily reach well into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The storms included a powerful EF3 tornado in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on 21 January, which killed at least four people.

A preliminary estimate from the Mississippi Insurance Commissioner said insured losses in the Hattiesburg region alone...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership