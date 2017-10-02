Recent news:

Farmers pegs Irma bill at $140mn

Ted Bunker 2 October 2017

Farmers has revealed that its gross losses from Hurricane Irma, which struck the Caribbean and Florida last month, are likely to come in at around $140mn.



But the Zurich affiliate said all of the loss was "fully recoverable under Farmers' reinsurance program".



Farmers said that so far it had received more than 16,000 claims relating to Hurricane Irma and related storms. But the Los Angeles-based company said it expected that figure to rise by half to a total of around...

