Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 October 2017

Search archive

Farmers pegs Irma bill at $140mn

Ted Bunker 2 October 2017

Farmers has revealed that its gross losses from Hurricane Irma, which struck the Caribbean and Florida last month, are likely to come in at around $140mn.

But the Zurich affiliate said all of the loss was "fully recoverable under Farmers' reinsurance program".

Farmers said that so far it had received more than 16,000 claims relating to Hurricane Irma and related storms. But the Los Angeles-based company said it expected that figure to rise by half to a total of around...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π