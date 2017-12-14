Recent news:

Farmers passes $1.1bn wine country fire loss to reinsurers

Ted Bunker 14 December 2017

Farmers said its gross cost estimate of losses from the October wildfires in Northern California runs to $1.2bn and indicated that about $1.06bn of the total would be covered by reinsurers.

Reinsurance recoveries are expected to reduce the incurred loss to $140mn and that would drop to $90mn after taxes, the company said today.

The carrier, one of the largest providers of property and casualty insurance in California, has received more than 4,000 claims from fire victims.

The statement comes...

