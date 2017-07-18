Recent news:

Farmers names Fernandez president of business lines

Dan Ascher 18 July 2017

One of America's largest insurers Farmers has made Sharon Fernandez president of its business insurance unit.

Fernandez was formerly president of Farmers' private passenger auto carrier Bristol West, where she was instrumental in turning around and growing the business to $1bn in gross written premium.

She will be replaced by Eric Kappler, who was previously head of product management at Bristol West.

"I am confident Sharon and Eric will continue to advance our customer-centered, agent powered strategy in their new...

