Faraday US cat underwriters follow Rayner to Apollo

Adam McNestrie 19 June 2017

Faraday's US property catastrophe treaty reinsurance team has resigned and will join the Lloyd's (re)insurer's former chief underwriting officer Mark Rayner at Apollo, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Head of US property treaty Andrew Parker and senior underwriter Anthony Forder are both set to make the move, and will work on the special purpose arrangement (SPA) that Rayner is hoping to launch with Apollo for 2018.

Sources said that Faraday's US cat treaty team writes a £60mn ($77mn) book of...

