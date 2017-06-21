Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 June 2017

Faraday to get new CEO as management revamped

Adam McNestrie 20 June 2017

Faraday CEO Steve Michael will hand over to CFO Andrew D'Arcy in October as part of a broader set of management changes at Berkshire Hathaway's Lloyd's platform, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Chris Thorne and Tom Shelley are also set to take over from Mark Rayner as joint active underwriters following the latter's departure for Lloyd's insurer Apollo last month.

Faraday staff were told last week that Michael would relinquish the CEO role this year and retain an executive position...

