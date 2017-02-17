Recent news:

Fairfax takes a $1bn+ Q4 investing loss exiting hedges

Ted Bunker 17 February 2017

Fairfax Financial, in the middle of raising cash to buy Allied World Assurance for almost $5bn, reported a net investment loss that topped $1bn in the fourth quarter, erasing an operating profit mainly derived from its insurance subsidiaries.

Fairfax closed out all its defensive equity hedges and reduced the duration of its bond holdings to about one year to adjust to rapid, fundamental changes in the US economy in the fourth quarter, chairman and CEO Prem Watsa said in a...

