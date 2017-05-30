Recent news:

Fairfax sells part of ICICI Lombard stake

Laura Board 30 May 2017

Fairfax Financial has agreed to sell part of its stake in an Indian insurance joint venture with ICICI Bank as it works to close its $4.85bn acquisition of Allied World.

The Canadian insurance and investment management holding company said its FAL Corporation subsidiary has agreed to sell 12.18 percent of India's ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

Warburg Pincus' Red Bloom Investment is taking a 9.00 percent holding, while the remainder is being sold to a unit of Clermont Group and to...

