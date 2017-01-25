Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 January 2017

Search archive

Fairfax reportedly assembling Allied World financing pieces

Ted Bunker 24 January 2017

Fairfax Financial is reported to be close to obtaining at least $1.8bn of financing needed to close its acquisition of Allied World for $4.85bn in a combination of cash and stock.

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System may publicly commit $1bn to the deal this week, according to a Bloomberg report today. Late last week, Reuters said Fairfax was negotiating to sell most of its stake in a joint venture insurance company in India, which could raise as much as...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π