Recent news:

Fairfax reportedly assembling Allied World financing pieces

Ted Bunker 24 January 2017

Fairfax Financial is reported to be close to obtaining at least $1.8bn of financing needed to close its acquisition of Allied World for $4.85bn in a combination of cash and stock.

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System may publicly commit $1bn to the deal this week, according to a Bloomberg report today. Late last week, Reuters said Fairfax was negotiating to sell most of its stake in a joint venture insurance company in India, which could raise as much as...

