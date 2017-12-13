Recent news:

Fairfaxs $1.6bn First Capital sale wins clearance

Ted Bunker 13 December 2017

Fairfax Financial and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) have received all needed approvals and regulatory clearances to complete the $1.6bn sale of Fairfax's First Capital property & casualty carrier to the Japanese insurer.

The companies expect the transaction involving Fairfax's 97.7 percent interest in the Singapore-based P&C company to close on 28 December, Fairfax said today.

The Toronto-based holding company led by founder and CEO Prem Watsa will retain a 25 percent quota share on the insurer's existing and future business...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership