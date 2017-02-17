Recent news:

Fairfax pretty confident on $500mn extra Allied World funding

Catrin Shi 17 February 2017

Fairfax Financial CEO Prem Watsa today said he was "pretty confident" he would secure an extra $500mn of funding from third party investors for its near $4.9bn takeover of Allied World.

In a conference call with analysts on the company's fourth quarter results, Watsa said Fairfax was in final negotiations with a number of parties interested in participating in the deal.

The Toronto-based owner of Brit and other insurers posted a $704.2mn Q4 net loss late yesterday after chalking up...

