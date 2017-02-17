Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 February 2017

Search archive

Fairfax pretty confident on $500mn extra Allied World funding

Catrin Shi 17 February 2017

Fairfax Financial CEO Prem Watsa today said he was "pretty confident" he would secure an extra $500mn of funding from third party investors for its near $4.9bn takeover of Allied World.

In a conference call with analysts on the company's fourth quarter results, Watsa said Fairfax was in final negotiations with a number of parties interested in participating in the deal.

The Toronto-based owner of Brit and other insurers posted a $704.2mn Q4 net loss late yesterday after chalking up...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π