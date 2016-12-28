Recent news:

Fairfax launches Africa-focused investment fund

Ted Bunker 28 December 2016

Fairfax Financial, the insurance investment holding company that last week agreed to buy Allied World for $4.85bn, plans to set up an investment fund focused on Africa.

The company has registered for an initial public offering of subordinate shares in Fairfax Africa Holdings on the Toronto Stock Exchange, saying it has initial capital commitments of $416mn.

Bloomberg reported the plan is to raise $1bn for the fund, which Toronto-based Fairfax likened to its India-focused unit, Fairfax India Holdings (FIH).

That...

