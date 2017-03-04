Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 March 2017

Fairfax gets more time to raise cash for Allied World

Ted Bunker 4 March 2017

Fairfax Financial's deadline to set the cash terms for its nearly $4.9bn acquisition of Allied World slid back a week as the Canadian P&C holding company sought extra time to find as much as $1.5bn more cash through investment partners.

The company arranged for $1bn from Omers, also known as the Ontario Municipal Employee Retirement System, announcing the agreement in January.

But last month it reported staggering investment reversals of nearly $2.7bn from unwinding hedges tied to the US economy...

