Recent news:

Fairfax closes Westaim investment deal

Laura Board 5 June 2017

Fairfax has closed a three-pronged investment deal with Westaim involving issues of preferred stock and warrants.

The agreement will see Prem Watsa's financial services holding company spend up to $500mn in investments sourced by the smaller Canadian firm.

Toronto-based Westaim said it closed an initial sale of C$50mn ($37.1mn) of preferred securities to Fairfax on Friday (2 June). The agreement requires Fairfax to invest up to another C$50mn in preferred shares, which carry an interest rate of 5 percent, at...

