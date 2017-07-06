Recent news:

Fairfax closes $4.9bn Allied World acquisition

Matthew Neill 6 July 2017

Fairfax has completed its $4.9bn takeover of Allied World after its share exchange offer to the Switzerland-headquartered carrier's investors closed yesterday.

In a statement Fairfax said 96.1 percent of the shares had been tendered for the offer and acquired by the Canadian conglomerate.

Allied World has also declared a special dividend of $5.00 for all shareholders which tendered their shares as well as all holders of record at close of trading on 5 July.

As part of the deal Fairfax...

