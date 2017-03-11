Recent news:

Fairfax boosts cash component of Allied World deal

Ted Bunker 10 March 2017

Fairfax Financial raised the cash component of its nearly $4.9bn acquisition of Allied World to $28 a share, including a $5 dividend to be paid by Allied World, as the acquisitive Canadian P&C holding company stepped closer to completing its biggest deal yet.

Fairfax received a new $500mn commitment from Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) to supplement $1bn from Omers, also known as the Ontario Municipal Employee Retirement System, announcing the agreement in January. Fairfax said another $100mn came from...

