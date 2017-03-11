Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 March 2017

Search archive

Fairfax boosts cash component of Allied World deal

Ted Bunker 10 March 2017

Fairfax Financial raised the cash component of its nearly $4.9bn acquisition of Allied World to $28 a share, including a $5 dividend to be paid by Allied World, as the acquisitive Canadian P&C holding company stepped closer to completing its biggest deal yet.

Fairfax received a new $500mn commitment from Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) to supplement $1bn from Omers, also known as the Ontario Municipal Employee Retirement System, announcing the agreement in January. Fairfax said another $100mn came from...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π