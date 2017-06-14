Recent news:

Fairfax backs Indian insurance start-up: report

Catrin Shi 14 June 2017

Fairfax Financial has struck a deal to take a 45 percent stake in a tech-driven, non-life insurance start up in India, led by former Allianz India head Kamesh Goyal.

The Times of India reported that start-up Digit will launch with paid-up capital of 385 crore rupees ($59.7mn) and already has preliminary approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

The remainder of the backing will be provided by Indian investors, led by Goyal, who will take on the...

