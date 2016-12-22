Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

Fairfax-Allied deal has $196mn break fee

Charlie Thomas 21 December 2016

Fairfax's $4.85bn takeover of Allied World is subject to a $196mn termination fee, according to an 8-K filing by Allied World.

As part of the agreement, Allied World has a 30-day go-shop period once the deal has been signed. If Allied World opts for a superior offer, the termination fee will be lower, at $73.5mn.

The break fee is equivalent to 4 percent of the transaction value.

Termination fees for Bermudian (re)insurance M&A transactions have usually ranged from 3 to...

