Recent news:

Facility economics require scrutiny: Horton

Matthew Neill 28 June 2017

The London market needs to scrutinise how the benefits of broker facilities are distributed throughout the (re)insurance value chain, according to Beazley CEO Andrew Horton.

Speaking at sister publication Reactions' London Market (Re)insurance Conference on the future of the sector today, Horton said the underlying economics of the structures must be examined, but that they were likely to be a permanent fixture.

He said: "My view is (facilities) are good for the insurance market. They are not going to go...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership