23 February 2017

F&G relaunches auction as Anbang approvals stall

Adam McNestrie 22 February 2017

New York-listed Fidelity & Guaranty (F&G) Life has revived a sale process that initially ended 16 months ago with an agreed $1.6bn sale to Chinese firm Anbang Insurance, The Insurance Insider understands.

Anbang has been unable to secure the regulatory approvals needed to complete the deal, and sources said that sell-side bankers Credit Suisse and Jefferies started to approach potential alternative acquirers last week.

Sources said parties that are likely to have been invited to bid for the fixed-indexed annuities...

